Vols Abernathy proud to represent family, city of Atlanta

Atlanta native Micah Abernathy knows his family name carries a lot of weight in the city of Atlanta. He's proud to represent that name and his city as the Vols take on Georgia Tech in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

WBIR 4:26 PM. EDT September 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories