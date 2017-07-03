Vols land 4-star defensive lineman in Emerson

Greg Emerson didn’t necessarily plan to announce his college decision before he stepped in front of the camera Monday evening during NFL Network’s coverage of Nike’s The Opening Finals.

It just so happened that he already knew where he wanted to play. And the timing seemed right.

The top-50 senior defensive lineman from North Side High School in Jackson, Tenn., announced to a national TV audience that he has committed to Tennessee, choosing the Vols over Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Ole Miss and Oregon during the all-star event in Beaverton, Ore.

