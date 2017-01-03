Vols offensive coordinator Mike DeBord leaving for Indiana

KNOXVILLE - Tennessee offensive coordinator Mike DeBord is leaving the Vols after two seasons for the same position at Indiana University, according to our partners at GoVols247.

DeBord, 60, will serve as IU's offensive coordinator under head coach Tom Allen, according to GoVols247’s John Brice.

Can confirm Mike DeBord exits Tennessee, will take IU offensive coordinator spot. — John Brice (@JohnBrice247) January 3, 2017

DeBord is a Muncie, Ind., native.

“DeBord was likely going to retire regardless, and then this came out of nowhere,” a source told GoVols247. “He wants to spend more time with his family and was prepared to do that in retirement, but he feels good and now can coach back closer to home. He’s missed his kids and his grandkids.”

The Hoosiers finished the 2016 season with a 6-7 record after a 26-24 loss to Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl. IU promoted Allen in December after the resignation of Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson amid player mistreatment allegations.

DeBord replaces Kevin Johns, who Indiana fired on Monday.

Tennessee has compiled consecutive 9-4 records in the past two seasons with DeBord serving as the Vols’ offensive coordinator.

Vols head coach Butch Jones will look for his third offensive coordinator entering his fifth season with the program in 2017.

Tennessee hired DeBord in February 2015 to replace Mike Bajakian, who left UT to become the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback coach.

UT spokesperson Ryan Robinson told 10News in August that DeBord would make $580,000 in 2016. DeBord’s annual salary of $505,000 for the 2015 season ranked 92nd among 1,166 FBS assistant coaches, according to USA TODAY’s annual assistant coach salary database released in December.

Former Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich, Tennessee wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni and Tennessee tight end coach Larry Scott are all early candidates who could replace DeBord, according to Brice.

DeBord’s coaching experience

1982-83:

Franklin College, offensive line

Franklin College, offensive line 1984:

Fort Hays State, offensive line

Fort Hays State, offensive line 1985-86:

Fort Hays State, offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks/wide receivers

Fort Hays State, offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks/wide receivers 1987-88:

Eastern Illinois, offensive line

Eastern Illinois, offensive line 1988-89:

Ball State, offensive line

Ball State, offensive line 1990-91:

Colorado State, offensive line

Colorado State, offensive line 1992:

Northwestern, offensive line

Northwestern, offensive line 1992-96:

Michigan, offensive line

Michigan, offensive line 1997-99:

Michigan, offensive coordinator

Michigan, offensive coordinator 2000-03:

Central Michigan, head coach

Central Michigan, head coach 2004-05:

Michigan, special teams/recruiting coordinator

Michigan, special teams/recruiting coordinator 2006-07:

Michigan, offensive coordinator/tight ends

Michigan, offensive coordinator/tight ends 2008:

Seattle Seahawks, assistant offensive line

Seattle Seahawks, assistant offensive line 2009:

Seattle Seahawks, tight ends

Seattle Seahawks, tight ends 2010-12:

Chicago Bears, tight ends

Chicago Bears, tight ends 2013-15:

Michigan, sport administrator

Michigan, sport administrator 2015-16:

Tennessee, offensive coordinator

