Vols offensive coordinator Mike DeBord leaving for Indiana

KNOXVILLE - Tennessee offensive coordinator Mike DeBord is leaving the Vols after two seasons for the same position at Indiana University, according to our partners at GoVols247.
DeBord, 60, will serve as IU's offensive coordinator under head coach Tom Allen, according to GoVols247’s John Brice.
Can confirm Mike DeBord exits Tennessee, will take IU offensive coordinator spot.— John Brice (@JohnBrice247) January 3, 2017
DeBord is a Muncie, Ind., native.
“DeBord was likely going to retire regardless, and then this came out of nowhere,” a source told GoVols247. “He wants to spend more time with his family and was prepared to do that in retirement, but he feels good and now can coach back closer to home. He’s missed his kids and his grandkids.”
The Hoosiers finished the 2016 season with a 6-7 record after a 26-24 loss to Utah in the Foster Farms Bowl. IU promoted Allen in December after the resignation of Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson amid player mistreatment allegations.
DeBord replaces Kevin Johns, who Indiana fired on Monday.
Tennessee has compiled consecutive 9-4 records in the past two seasons with DeBord serving as the Vols’ offensive coordinator.
Vols head coach Butch Jones will look for his third offensive coordinator entering his fifth season with the program in 2017.
Tennessee hired DeBord in February 2015 to replace Mike Bajakian, who left UT to become the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback coach.
UT spokesperson Ryan Robinson told 10News in August that DeBord would make $580,000 in 2016. DeBord’s annual salary of $505,000 for the 2015 season ranked 92nd among 1,166 FBS assistant coaches, according to USA TODAY’s annual assistant coach salary database released in December.
Former Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich, Tennessee wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni and Tennessee tight end coach Larry Scott are all early candidates who could replace DeBord, according to Brice.
DeBord’s coaching experience
-
1982-83:
Franklin College, offensive line
- 1984:
Fort Hays State, offensive line
- 1985-86:
Fort Hays State, offensive coordinator/ quarterbacks/wide receivers
- 1987-88:
Eastern Illinois, offensive line
- 1988-89:
Ball State, offensive line
- 1990-91:
Colorado State, offensive line
- 1992:
Northwestern, offensive line
- 1992-96:
Michigan, offensive line
- 1997-99:
Michigan, offensive coordinator
- 2000-03:
Central Michigan, head coach
- 2004-05:
Michigan, special teams/recruiting coordinator
- 2006-07:
Michigan, offensive coordinator/tight ends
- 2008:
Seattle Seahawks, assistant offensive line
- 2009:
Seattle Seahawks, tight ends
- 2010-12:
Chicago Bears, tight ends
- 2013-15:
Michigan, sport administrator
- 2015-16:
Tennessee, offensive coordinator
(© 2017 WBIR)
