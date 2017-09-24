Former Vol Alvin Kamara scores first NFL touchdown

Sep 24, 2017; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through the tackle of Carolina Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis (58) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Custom)

Former Tennessee running back Alvin Kamara scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday in the Saints 34-13 win over the Panthers.

New Orleans had the ball on the Carolina 25-yard line when Kamara took a handoff, found a hole, raced up the sideline, shook off a defender near the five-yard line and reached the ball into the endzone for the first score of his rookie season.

Kamara finished the day with a career-high 37 rushing yards on 2 carries and caught three passes for five yards.

On the season, the Atlanta native has 58 rushing yards on ten attempts and 76 receiving yards on ten catches through three games. The Saints are 1-2 to start the year and also feature former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram and former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson in the backfield.

Kamara played two seasons at Tennessee after transferring from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College and racked up 2,277 all-purpose yards and scored 24 total touchdowns for the Vols.

© 2017 WBIR.COM