Former Vol Justin Coleman is a Super Bowl champion

Feb 1, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Justin Coleman during a press conference at the JW Marriott Galleria in preparation for Super Bowl LI. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

Justin Coleman is a Super Bowl champ.

“Honestly it’s amazing,” Coleman said.

The Patriots' defensive back played for the Vols from 2011-2014.

The 23-year-old played in 10 games for New England in the regular season. He didn’t dress for the Super Bowl but he was right there on the sideline, a part of the historic 25-point comeback.

“We got to the last drive to tie the game, it was like oh my goodness, we about to do something great, we about to win this game, oh my goodness," Coleman said.

When James White crossed the goal line in overtime to secure Justin’s ring, he was in disbelief.

“Heck I’m wasn’t even sure if we won, I just saw people running on the field and that sparked something in my mind and I was like yea we won the Super Bowl, that’s crazy," Coleman said.

"You finally realize that you’re the world’s best team. There’s no higher feeling. I’m not done celebrating yet but you can’t feel any better to me honestly.”

The Georgia native was highly criticized by fans and media during most of his time at Tennessee. A switch to nickelback as a senior changed things somewhat when Coleman led the team with four interceptions.

A strong showing the NFL combine led to him signing with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in May 2015. Then the wild ride began.

The Vikings released him on August 30th of that year. On September 4th, he signed with the Patriots, who released him the next day.

"It was frustrating. I felt like I couldn't find a team to play for, I was thinking I was not good enough."

The day after leaving New England, he joined the Seahawks practice squad, only to have the Patriots pick him back up three days later, elevating him to the active roster. He stuck with New England the second time.

"It was a long process, I was flying from coast to coast. I finally feel like I landed right back in New England for a reason. That, I felt like built me into a better person and player," Coleman said.

The journey makes it all the more gratifying to be a Super Bowl champ.

"Anything you put your mind to you can do it and no matter what the circumstances are just keeping pushing through it."

(© 2017 WBIR)