Fulmer, Blackburn among potential candidates for Tennessee AD

KNOXVILLE: - Former Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer and current Chattanooga athletic director David Blackburn are believed to be candidates for the open athletic director post at Tennessee.

A few names have been tossed around as potential candidates, but Fulmer is the most recent name to emerge.

Fulmer has a deep history with Tennessee. He played for the university from 1968-1971, then later became an assistance coach for the Vols and eventually landed the head coaching job from 1992-2008. During that time, he lead the Vols to a national championship win in 1998.

"He knows how to win, he knows the power of relationships, and he's done that for a very, very long time. I think that's the most important thing," said Jayson Swain, host of The Swain Event radio show.

It would be wishful thinking to think both Fulmer and Blackburn could end up at Tennessee running the department together.

Even though current Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart doesn't officially retire until June 30, 2017, the university has known about his retirement plans since he announced them in August, 2016.

Alabama's recent swift hire of Greg Byrne to replace Bill Battle at the same position puts more pressure on Tennessee to make a decision.

"If you're a Tennessee fan and you're looking at the opponents, you're looking at the rivals and you're looking at them making some pretty swift moves, you ask the question, 'Why are we not doing the same thing?" said Swain. "We're all kind of sitting on pins and needles waiting for the next AD to be named."

