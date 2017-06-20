Fulmer named special advisor to UT President

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Phillip Fulmer gives a thumbs up after winning the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores on Nov. 22, 2008. (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE - Legendary Vol football coach Phillip Fulmer is officially back on the University of Tennessee payroll.

On Tuesday, UT President Joe DiPietro announced that Fulmer would serve as his special advisor for community, athletics and university relations.

In his new role, Fulmer will serve as an ambassador for the university at community and athletics events, support athletic programs at all UT campuses, and work with UT government relations and alumni affairs leadership to advocate for the statewide system with elected officials and UT alumni.



“Phillip has been a tremendous asset to the University of Tennessee both on and off the field for more than 40 years,” DiPietro said. “I have enjoyed the opportunity to work with him on the UT President’s Council, and I look forward to working with him in a broader sense to advocate for the University with our key stakeholders.”

Fulmer graduated from the university in 1972, and went from football player to coach when he was hired as an assistant in 1980. He was named head coach in 1992 and led Tennessee during one of its most successful eras on the football field, including the 1998 National Championship.

Despite being fired in 2008, Fulmer never cut ties with the program and never took another coaching job.

“This is a special opportunity for me. I’ve had the chance to work with Dr. DiPietro for a couple of years in a volunteer capacity, and I was excited when he approached me with this position,” Fulmer said. “I look forward to serving UT campuses statewide, our communities, and UT athletics for the greater good for our great state and the university.”

Fulmer was considered a top candidate for the Director of Athletics position that eventually went to John Currie, who described Fulmer as the perfect ambassador.

“I've appreciated and enjoyed numerous visits with Coach Fulmer since I returned to Knoxville, and I am honored to work with him in support of President DiPietro and Chancellor Davenport as we serve the University of Tennessee, our students and student-athletes,” Currie said.

Fulmer has volunteer for the University through the UT President’s Council since 2015. He was awarded the 2016 President’s Council Award for his efforts to advocate for the University system.



Fulmer, DiPietro, and Currie will be available for a press conference at 2 p.m. You can watch that live on WBIR.com and we will recap their remarks on 10News and WBIR.com.

