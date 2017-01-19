Tennessee's athletic director search should pick up steam when new chancellor Beverly Davenport arrives on Feb. 15. UT is currently in the process of procuring a search firm to help find candidates.

One of the reported candidates is former Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer.

The Hall of Famer sat down with WBIR anchor Russell Biven on Thursday to discuss the AD position and the upcoming Border Bowl high school football all-star game of which Fulmer is the co-chair. You can see their conversation in the video above.

"I'm honored my name is out there and it's obviously a great opportunity for someone," said Fulmer of his candidacy for the AD position. "Chancellor Davenport made it very clear that there's a process that she wants to go through and I'm going to respect that process. That's really probably as far as I want to go with it at this point. I think that's best for everybody."

When Fulmer's name came up as a prime candidate for the athletic director position, many former Vols were excited at the prospect of bringing the Tennessee family back together.

"Family is the key word," Fulmer told Biven.

"I think at this point we've struggled and missed a lot in the last few years with a lot of the change in leadership at the university and not just in athletics. Dave Hart's done a really good job for his time there and we're at a crucial point. Again, I should probably stay away from that but the Tennessee family, that's an important thing when you talk about our culture."

Fulmer was at Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday night, supporting the Lady Vols, who upset No. 6 Notre Dame in the first "We Back Pat" game since Pat Summitt's death.

"It was a wonderful game. To be a part of that group to honor Pat with that check that goes to the hospital yearly, that was really pleasing because I know she's looking down on us, proud of that," Fulmer said.

"That's exactly what we're talking about, the family. The family takes care of the family and sticks together. I'm proud to be helping the Alzheimer's effort. It is a tremendously dreadful disease that we need to conquer and we can, we can win that battle."

Fulmer is the co-chair of a high school football game taking place this weekend. The Food City Border Bowl matches up seniors from Tennessee against seniors from Kentucky.

The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. Saturday kickoff at Sevier County high school. The game can be viewed on ESPN3.com with Fulmer and Biven on the call.

"I'm really excited, I've seen the kids practice, I've seen the coaches at work," Fulmer said. "Putting all that together has been fun, it's a really great effort for Sevier County tourism and in nine years we've helped the kids earn over a million dollars in scholarships so that's the idea coming out of this."

Fulmer hopes to expand the game in future years.

"(We'd like to) bring in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia and play a round robin type thing here in the area, so I think it's going to be a lot of fun going forward too."

