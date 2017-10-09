Game time set for Vols-Bama

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones runs on to the field before the game agains the Alabama Crimson Tide on Oct. 15, 2016. (Photo: Randy Sartin, USA TODAY Sports)

Game time is set for the Third Saturday in October.

Tennessee and No. 1 Alabama will kick off at 3:30 eastern time in Tuscaloosa on October 21. The game will be televised on CBS. That marks the third straight year the rivalry game has been televised on the CBS game of the week.

The first Tennessee football game ever televised was the 1951 matchup with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama leads the all-time series with a 54-38-7 record against the Vols including a 4-8 mark in Tuscaloosa. Tennessee has lost ten straight games to the Tide with the last Big Orange victory coming in 2006. The longest streak in the series is Alabama's 11 wins from 1971-81. Tennessee won seven straight in the rivalry from 1995-2001.

© 2017 WBIR.COM