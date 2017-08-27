GoVols247: Butch Jones says Vols 'have a pretty good idea' at QB

Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. (Photo: WBIR)

hen Justin Worley was battling Nate Peterman for the starting quarterback duties in 2013, then-first-year Tennessee coach Butch Jones announced Worley as the starter five days before the season-opener against Austin Peay.

There was a little more than two weeks notice in 2014, when the same competition yielded the same result before the Vols faced Utah State.

It appears there will be no such announcement this week, as Tennessee approaches its season-opening game against Georgia Tech on Sept. 4 (8 p.m.; TV: ESPN) inside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

READ MORE at GoVols247: Butch Jones: Vols 'have a pretty good idea' at QB

© 2017 WBIR.COM