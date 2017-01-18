govols247: Canales Hire as QB Coach Imminent

Oct 15, 2015; Denton, TX, USA; North Texas Mean Green interim head coach Mike Canales on the sidelines during a game against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Apogee Stadium. Western Kentucky won 55-28. Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Raymond Carlin III, Custom)

In the end, comfort and familiarity count.

Tennessee will imminently name Mike Canales its new quarterbacks coach, sources told multiple members of 247Sports including Ryan Callahan, filling the final truly open position on its coaching staff --- though more changes are expected as both Don Mahoney, offensive line, and Steve Stripling, defensive line, are under contracts that expire at the end of next month.

Canales is the only of Tennessee’s myriad candidates to be quarterbacks coach who received two in-person, on-campus interviews, being on Rocky Top as recently as Monday.

