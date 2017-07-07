govols247: Currie talks a good game on crisis management

KNOXVILLE, TN - MARCH 02, 2017 University of Tennessee welcomes John Currie as new Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Tennessee Athletics (Photo: Craig Bisacre/Tennessee Athletics, Custom)

As Forrest Gump so eloquently said, “It happens.”

Something always happens in the modern world of collegiate athletics. There’s always at least a little bit of drama — and if it’s only a little bit of drama, that’s the best-case scenario.

For better or worse — and it’s usually for the better, in my opinion — it’s more difficult than ever for colleges to sweep things under the rug.

Crisis management is necessary skill these days, and new Tennessee athletic director John Currie said everyone in his department will need to have it.

CONTINUE READING AT GOVOLS247.COM

© 2017 WBIR.COM