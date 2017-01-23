GoVols247: Florida RB commits to Tennessee

Photo: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports (Photo: Custom)

Running back Timothy Jordan (Bartow, Fla.) took to Twitter on Monday indicating a verbal commitment to Tennessee.

Jordan said he picked the Volunteers for many reasons.

"I chose Tennessee because the school is surrounded by people who love football and I feel that they can make be a better person and player," Jordan said. "Also at Tennessee it's like a family with the players everybody pushes every other to be the best they can be."

