govols247: Florida WR commits to Tennessee

Josh Palmer, a three-star receiver from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida, is committed to Tennessee. Credit: Tennessee Athletics (Photo: Custom)

By Ryan Callahan / govols247.com

Three-star senior wide receiver Josh Palmer of St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., announced Tuesday on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Palmer — a former Syracuse commitment who's a teammate of three-star Vols defensive tackle commitment Kivon Bennett — chose Tennessee over scholarship offers from UCLA and Penn State, among others, after taking official visits to Tennessee and UCLA over the past two weekends.

