govols247: Former Heisman winner interviewing on Rocky Top

WBIR 7:11 PM. EST January 06, 2017

By John Brice / govols247.com

There’s a Heisman Trophy winner today on Rocky Top.

In fact, he’s been in Knoxville since Thursday night.

Former Florida State Heisman winner Chris Weinke, mostly recently a coach for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, arrived in Knoxville Thursday at a downtown hotel and will spend at least today, perhaps longer, interviewing for a spot on Butch Jones’ University of Tennessee staff. Mike DeBord bolted earlier this week for the offensive coordinator job at Indiana University; two years ago Mike Bajakian left the Vols to become an NFL quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Bucs.

CONTINUE READING AT GOVOLS247.COM


