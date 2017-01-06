govols247: Former Heisman winner interviewing on Rocky Top

By John Brice / govols247.com
There’s a Heisman Trophy winner today on Rocky Top.
In fact, he’s been in Knoxville since Thursday night.
Former Florida State Heisman winner Chris Weinke, mostly recently a coach for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, arrived in Knoxville Thursday at a downtown hotel and will spend at least today, perhaps longer, interviewing for a spot on Butch Jones’ University of Tennessee staff. Mike DeBord bolted earlier this week for the offensive coordinator job at Indiana University; two years ago Mike Bajakian left the Vols to become an NFL quarterbacks coach with the Tampa Bay Bucs.
