GoVols247: John Currie hired at University of Tennessee AD

KNOXVILLE - The University of Tennessee has named John Currie as its new director of athletics, multiple sources have told our partners GoVols247.

Currie, 46, has worked as the athletic director at Kansas State since June 2009. He worked at UT as an assistant athletic director from 1997-2009.

WNML’s Jimmy Hyams first reported the news in a tweet on Tuesday morning.

Currie served under former UT athletic director Mike Hamilton.

Former Tennessee football coach Phillip Fulmer and Chattanooga athletics director David Blackburn were believed to be candidates to fill the open positon.

