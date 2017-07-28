WBIR
govols247: Jones updates Vols' injury situation entering camp

Four Vols will be limited to start 2017 preseason camp.

Patrick Brown , WBIR 2:44 PM. EDT July 28, 2017

There were four players on Tennessee coach Butch Jones's injury list at his pre-preseason camp press conference on Friday.

Jones said junior offensive tackle Chance Hall is "getting a second opinion" with regards to his knee and will be limited to begin preseason practice, which opens Saturday afternoon.

The Vols will get a better update on Hall's long-term status in the next couple of days.

