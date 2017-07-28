govols247: Jones updates Vols' injury situation entering camp

There were four players on Tennessee coach Butch Jones's injury list at his pre-preseason camp press conference on Friday.
Jones said junior offensive tackle Chance Hall is "getting a second opinion" with regards to his knee and will be limited to begin preseason practice, which opens Saturday afternoon.
The Vols will get a better update on Hall's long-term status in the next couple of days.
