govols247: Latest on Vols' Currie, Butch Jones

If given a choice, first-year Tennessee athletic director John Currie would prefer not to make an in-season football coaching change, sources told GoVols247 on Monday.
If Currie is to make a change later this season or at season's end, he would prefer to have his next coach within reach before officially letting go fifth-year head coach Butch Jones, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Jones is 33-24 in his career at Tennessee, with his job security in question after a 3-3 start this season, including an 0-3 Southeastern Conference record.
