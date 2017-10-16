govols247: Latest on Vols' Currie, Butch Jones

Oct 14, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones during the first quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

If given a choice, first-year Tennessee athletic director John Currie would prefer not to make an in-season football coaching change, sources told GoVols247 on Monday.

If Currie is to make a change later this season or at season's end, he would prefer to have his next coach within reach before officially letting go fifth-year head coach Butch Jones, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Jones is 33-24 in his career at Tennessee, with his job security in question after a 3-3 start this season, including an 0-3 Southeastern Conference record.

CONTINUE READING AT GOVOLS247.COM

GoVols247