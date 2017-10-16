WBIR
govols247: Latest on Vols' Currie, Butch Jones

Grant Ramey , WBIR 3:21 PM. EDT October 16, 2017

If given a choice, first-year Tennessee athletic director John Currie would prefer not to make an in-season football coaching change, sources told GoVols247 on Monday.

If Currie is to make a change later this season or at season's end, he would prefer to have his next coach within reach before officially letting go fifth-year head coach Butch Jones, according to sources who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Jones is 33-24 in his career at Tennessee, with his job security in question after a 3-3 start this season, including an 0-3 Southeastern Conference record.

