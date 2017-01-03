govols247: Offensive Coordinator Hot Board 1.0

Nov 5, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Mark Helfrich reacts during a NCAA football game against the Southern California Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

By John Brice / govols247.com

Tennessee coach Butch Jones finds himself seeking his third offensive coordinator since January 2014, and while his pick of Mike DeBord two years ago widely was met with grumbles and moans, Jones saw his former boss oversee an explosive Tennessee offense that averaged more than 34 points per game in each of DeBord’s two seasons.

Where does Jones now turn? More names will be added, but three top candidates already have emerged. Look especially for Jones to vastly upgrade his staff from a quarterbacks coach standpoint. Nick Sheridan is a rising star in coaching, but Sheridan’s lack of full-time status has been strongly used against the Vols in recruiting circles.

