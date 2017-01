Vols tight ends coach/special teams coordinator Larry Scott. Pictured during his time as interim head coach at Miami. (Photo: Custom)

By John Brice / govols247.com

Tennessee coach Butch Jones finds himself seeking his third offensive coordinator since January 2014, and it is his third-straight offseason hiring a coordinator.

Who is the most consistent name? Larry Scott. More names will be added, but three top candidates already have emerged.

CONTINUE READING AT GOVOLS247.COM