govols247: Report: New name emerges in Vols' WR coach search

Tennessee wide receivers coach takes a job with the Chicago Bears.

Wes Rucker , WBIR 3:23 PM. EST February 24, 2017

A new name has emerged in Tennessee’s search for a new wide receivers coach.

Florida International wide receivers coach Kevin Beard is a “strong candidate” for the vacant receivers coach position at Tennessee, according to a Friday report from FootballScoop.

Beard, who recently joined Butch Davis’ staff at FIU, was on staff with Tennessee offensive coordinator Larry Scott at Miami during the 2014 and 2015 seasons, and he served as an offensive quality control coach last season at Georgia under head coach Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Jim Chaney before taking the FIU job.

GoVols247


