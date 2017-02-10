govols247: Rick Barnes has no idea what his team's overall record is

Forget the RPI numbers or bracket projections. Ignore the SEC standings, too.
If you told Rick Barnes before practice Friday afternoon that his Tennessee basketball team is 14-10 overall and 6-5 in SEC play, it'd be news to him.
"I'll tell you the honest truth, and I'm not lying to you, I have no idea what our overall record is right now," Barnes said. "I have no idea. I don't look at standings."
CONTINUE READING AT GOVOLS247.COM
(© 2017 WBIR)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs