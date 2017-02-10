govols247: Rick Barnes has no idea what his team's overall record is

Tennessee Volunteers coach Rick Barnes speaks to the media at a news conference before the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa on Nov. 20, 2016. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports)

Forget the RPI numbers or bracket projections. Ignore the SEC standings, too.

If you told Rick Barnes before practice Friday afternoon that his Tennessee basketball team is 14-10 overall and 6-5 in SEC play, it'd be news to him.

"I'll tell you the honest truth, and I'm not lying to you, I have no idea what our overall record is right now," Barnes said. "I have no idea. I don't look at standings."

