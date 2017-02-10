WBIR
govols247: Rick Barnes has no idea what his team's overall record is

The Vols are in the thick of the bracketology talk but Rick Barnes isn't following it. He says he doesn't even know his team's overall record. (Note: This video aired in the 5pm newscast on Friday 2/10/17)

Grant Ramey , WBIR 12:15 AM. EST February 11, 2017

Forget the RPI numbers or bracket projections. Ignore the SEC standings, too.

If you told Rick Barnes before practice Friday afternoon that his Tennessee basketball team is 14-10 overall and 6-5 in SEC play, it'd be news to him.

"I'll tell you the honest truth, and I'm not lying to you, I have no idea what our overall record is right now," Barnes said. "I have no idea. I don't look at standings."

CONTINUE READING AT GOVOLS247.COM

(© 2017 WBIR)


