Govols247: Sources say Fulmer as athletic director 'about done'

Tennessee Volunteers former quarterback Peyton Manning stands with vice chancellor/director of athletics Dave Hart and former head coach Phillip Fulmer before the game against Alabama at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

By John Brice / govols247.com

Things started changing late last week in Tennessee's search for an athletics director.

Now, especially with newly confirmed and soon-to-start Chancellor Dr. Beverly J. Davenport meeting today on campus with Dr. Joe DiPietro and others, as well as attending the Lady Vols' upset win against No. 6 Notre Dame, it appears Davenport's search for a new athletic director has a clear-cut favorite and familiar name: Phillip Fulmer.

While sources Sunday night and into Monday morning were continuing to indicate Davenport is adamant she wants UT to interview sitting athletics directors, with a source indicating last Friday was the deadline for interested potential candidates to submit their curriculum vitae and qualifications, Fulmer has gone from wishful candidate early in the process to replace the forced-out Hart to off the radar and now back front and center.

