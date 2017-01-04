GoVols247: Tennessee freshman John Fulkerson likely out for season

Oregon Ducks guard Tyler Dorsey (5) battles for rebounding position against Tennessee Vols forward John Fulkerson (10) during the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center on Nov. 22, 2016. Photo Credit: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Brian Spurlock)

KNOXVILLE: - Tennessee freshman forward John Fulkerson is likely done for the season after a wrist injury was discovered the day after he dislocated his elbow.

"We thought it was a dislocated elbow, which it was, but they didn't know until the next day that he had cracked his wrist too, so they put pins in (his wrist)," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said while speaking to the Big Orange Tipoff Club on Wednesday at Calhoun's on the River.

"It will be really hard for him to come back, to miss as many games as he's going to miss here. He's working really hard. He's doing everything you can do."

