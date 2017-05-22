govols247: Tennessee lands graduate-transfer guard

Tennessee Volunteers coach Rick Barnes speaks to the media at a news conference before the Maui Jim Maui Invitational at the Sheraton Maui Resort and Spa on Nov. 20, 2016. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, USA TODAY Sports)

Tennessee has added graduate-transfer guard James Daniel III, who committed to the Vols on Monday.

With one year of eligibility remaining, the Hampton, Va., native picked the Vols over Ohio State and DePaul.

"It came down to the relationship with Coach (Rick) Barnes, the rest of the staff and the environment," Daniel told ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Goodman. "I think that Tennessee is ready to win right now."

CONTINUE READING AT GOVOLS247.COM

govols247