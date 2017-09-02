GoVols247: Vols dealing with another LB injury

Tennessee’s injury concerns at linebacker have gotten a little larger.

Sophomore Austin Smith went down with an apparent knee injury late in the week and looks likely to miss Monday’s season-opening game against Georgia Tech, multiple sources have confirmed to GoVols247.

Tennessee’s linebacker corps was dealt a huge blow earlier in the week with news that junior Darrin Kirkland Jr., the team’s starter in the middle, would miss the entire season and redshirt while recovering from surgery to repair a torn knee meniscus.

