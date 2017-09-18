govols247: Vols safety Kelly out 'indefinitely'

Oct 29, 2016; Columbia, SC, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley (4) is sacked by Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Todd Kelly Jr. (24) in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Blake, Custom)

Tennessee coach Butch Jones said Monday that the Vols "do not anticipate" senior safety Todd Kelly Jr. returning this season after a knee injury forced him to sit out Saturday's game at Florida.

Jones said Kelly, who started 11 games last year but came off the bench to play in each of Tennessee's first two games this year, is seeking "second opinions" on the nagging knee injury that prevented him from making the trip to Florida on Saturday for the Vols' 26-20 loss to the rival Gators.

"Todd has meant so much to our football program in everything that he's done," Jones said during his weekly Monday press conference.

CONTINUE READING AT GOVOLS247.COM

© 2017 WBIR.COM