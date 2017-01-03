Josh Malone enters the endzone after scoring a 67-yard touchdown.

An impressive junior season at Tennessee left Josh Malone with a choice to make about his future after Friday's Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl.

He ultimately decided he's ready to move on.

Malone, a starting junior wide receiver, announced Tuesday afternoon that he will forgo his senior season with the Vols and enter this year's NFL draft, and he told GoVols247 that he simply "felt like this was the best time to just seize the moment and the opportunity."

Read more at GoVols247: Vols WR Malone leaving early for NFL draft