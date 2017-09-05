govols247:Jauan Jennings may be out for weeks

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) catches a game winning touchdown pass in front of Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) on the last play of the game during the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 1, 2016. (Photo: Dale Zanine, USA TODAY Sports, Custom)

KNOXVILLE - Bad news, Vol fans.

Junior receiver Jauan Jennings is facing surgery after injuring his wrist in the first half of Tennessee's 42-41 double-overtime win over Georgia Tech Monday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Sources indicated to GoVols247 on Tuesday that Jennings will need surgery on his wrist that will force him to sit out at least a significant portion of the season. A Tennessee spokesman had no comment on the injury when reached on Tuesday.

Jennings was Tennessee's most experienced receivers coming into the 2017 season. He was the Vol that caught that amazing Hail Mary pass from Josh Dobbs last year to beat Georgia.

