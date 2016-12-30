Halftime: Vols 21, Nebraska 7

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) reaches across the goal line for a touchdown during the first half against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

At halftime of the Music City Bowl, Tennessee leads Nebraska 21-7.

Both teams remained scoreless through the first quarter, but John Kelly got the Vols on the board with a 28-yard run down the sideline early in the second quarter.

Tennessee's defense forced a three-and-out and the offense marched back down the field and scored on a Josh Dobbs 10-yard scramble to go up 14-0.

That touchdown run made Dobbs only the third quarterback in SEC history with 15 passing touchdowns and 10 rushing touchdowns in two separate seasons, joining Tim Tebow and Dak Prescott.

Nebraska finally got its offense going late in the second quarter with a couple of big pass plays - a 33-yarder hauled in by Cethan Carter and a great catch by Brandon Reilly, fighting Emmanuel Moseley near the goal line to come down with the ball for a touchdown to cut the Tennessee lead to 7.

The Vols got the ball after the 'Huskers score with 1:36 left in the half and executed a great 75-yard two-minute drill drive capped by a two-yard Dobbs touchdown run.

Dobbs rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries in the first half and threw for 163 yards on 16-of-26 passing.

Tennessee's defense played its best half of football perhaps since the second half of the Florida game, holding Nebraska to seven points and 118 total yards.