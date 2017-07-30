In-state OL commits to Vols, says it's a dream come true

Tanner Antonutti (Photo: Custom)

Tanner Antonutti took a long-awaited step Saturday toward fulfilling a nearly lifelong dream.

The three-star senior offensive tackle from Ensworth High School in Nashville, Tenn., committed to Tennessee during his visit with the Vols for their first preseason practice, choosing his childhood favorite over scholarship offers from at least 15 other teams.

Antonutti publicly announced his decision Sunday morning, giving Tennessee its 18th known commitment for the 2018 class and its third from a projected offensive lineman.

“It’s amazing,” said Antonutti, who’s ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 579 overall prospect and No. 44 offensive tackle in the 2018 class.

“It’s a dream come true.”

