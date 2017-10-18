Johnson set to return to Vols, Berry and others 'questionable'

Tennessee freshman linebacker Jakob Johnson (Photo: Wes Rucker, govols247)

Tennessee senior tight end Jakob Johnson will return Saturday at top-ranked Alabama after sitting out the past two games with an injury, coach Butch Jones said Wednesday, while a few of the Vols’ key backups are “questionable” for Saturday’s game.

Jones said senior kick returner and safety Evan Berry, freshman defensive end Deandre Johnson and sophomore running back Carlin Fils-aime all are questionable for the Vols (3-3, 0-3 SEC) going into their annual showdown with the rival Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.





Jones also hinted that starting cornerback Justin Martin has been dealing with a previously unreported injury, saying the senior “will be at practice” Wednesday afternoon.

