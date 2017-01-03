Jones: Finding offensive coordinator all about fit

Dec 30, 2016; Nashville , TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones reacts to his team scoring a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Custom)

Butch Jones is in the market for an offensive coordinator.

Mike DeBord is leaving Tennessee for the same post at Indiana after two seasons calling plays for the Vols.

"It’s all about a fit, finding the proper fit for your football program at this stage," Jones said on a conference call Tuesday evening.

"Somebody that can come in and enhance our offensive system. I like the way we played, particularly toward the end of the season. I think the stats speak for themselves. I liked our formations, our personnel groupings, our motions."

Tennessee's offense finished 24th nationally in scoring, averaging 36.4 points per game.

Jones will not put a timetable on when he hopes to have a hire in place. He thinks it's important to be patient and find the right person for the job and will be looking at both external and internal candidates.

"We have some very talented coaches on our staff already," Jones said. "I'll speak with them and make a decision based on if there's someone that I feel comfortable doing that. I see these coaches everyday, I know their strengths and contributions and how valuable they are to our program."

"Whether it's an internal or external candidate, we need a great developer of quarterbacks. Quarterback development is going to be very, very important," Jones said.

It's clear that Jones does not want to overhaul the offense or making any major changes but sees the opening as a chance to make the program better.

"An opportunity to enhance your football program and not change what we’re doing but be able to enhance it," Jones said. "We can bring some fresh ideas in here, some new things. I think change is good. It's going to be an exciting time, but I don't see us making monumental changes offensively."