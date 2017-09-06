Jones on Guarantano: 'He wants to be in there'

Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano. (Photo: WBIR)

Tennessee's most pressing offseason question was answered resoundingly in Monday night's season-opening win against Georgia Tech.

Quinten Dormady started the game at quarterback for the Vols and went the distance despite some first-half jitters.

When Tennessee's offense picked up just one first down in the opening quarter and went three-and-out three straight times, it might have been a perfect chance to insert redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano into the game at quarterback to give the Vols a spark, but the switch never materialized.

READ MORE AT GOVOLS247.COM: Jones on Vols' Guarantano: 'He wants to be in there'

© 2017 WBIR.COM