Jones on Guarantano: 'He wants to be in there'

Tennessee's most pressing offseason question was answered resoundingly in Monday night's season-opening win against Georgia Tech.
Quinten Dormady started the game at quarterback for the Vols and went the distance despite some first-half jitters.
When Tennessee's offense picked up just one first down in the opening quarter and went three-and-out three straight times, it might have been a perfect chance to insert redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano into the game at quarterback to give the Vols a spark, but the switch never materialized.
