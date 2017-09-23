Sep 23, 2017; Knovxille, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Butch Jones reacts against the Massachusetts Minutemen during a game at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville News Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Calvin Mattheis, Custom)

"Just flat out unacceptable."

That's how Butch Jones described Tennessee's (3-1, 0-1 SEC) performance against UMass (0-5) in a 17-13 win on Saturday.

"We'll get back to work tonight and work to correct our deficiencies," Jones said.

Tennessee was a 28-point favorite coming into the game.

A week after UT lost a game it should've won on the road at Florida, Jones was unhappy with the Vols focus on details against the Minutemen. Tennessee committed five penalties for 51 yards in the first half, one of them an unsportsmanlike conduct on Jones himself.

The Vols offense was limited to three points and 58 total yards in the second half.

"It starts first and foremost with me," Jones said. "It's my job to make sure everything is thoroughly gone through. Whatever we have to do. If we have to work around the clock, we have to work around the clock to make sure we get these things corrected."

Tennessee hosts SEC East rival Georgia next week in a very important game.

