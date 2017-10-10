Josh Smith defends Vols quarterbacks

Sep 23, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Quinten Dormady (12) passes the ball against the Massachusetts Minutemen during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Custom)

Tennessee's offense has certainly struggled at times this season, especially in the shutout loss to Georgia.

The Vols have decided to make a change at quarterback, going with Jarrett Guarantano instead of Quinten Dormady, according to our partners at govols247.com.

Perhaps he can give Tennessee a spark but the offensive problems aren't just because of the quarterback. Just ask redshirt senior receiver Josh Smith.

"People want to blame Quinten," Smith said to a gathering of media on Tuesday before the news broke that Guarantano would start. "They don't know the meaning of the play. They don't see the receiver that has to run a 15-yard dig (route) and he's running a 12-yard dig (route) or vice versa. Our plays don't just revolve around Quinten. It takes timing, spacing, our routes. Some of the receivers aren't doing their jobs. There's blame in everything, but if one guy doesn't do their job then it just messes up the play. It shouldn't just be focused on the quarterback. It's ridiculous."

Smith is a Knoxville native and won two state championships at CAK. He's caught only three passes for 20 yards in three games played. He expressed frustration with those numbers but says he thinks the team is more important than him.

Tennessee (4-2, 0-2) takes on South Carolina (4-2, 2-2) at noon on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.

