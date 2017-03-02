Kamara meets with media at NFL combine

Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) signals a touchdown as Tennessee Volunteers running back Alvin Kamara (6) scores against the Missouri Tigers. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

Former Vols running back Alvin Kamara is expected to be one of the first five running backs selected in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He's one of six former Vols participating in the NFL Combine in Indianapolis this week.

Kamara has already been through medical examinations and interviews with NFL teams and will do the bench press on Thursday. Friday, he will go through on-field drills and tests.

He met with the media Thursday afternoon. You can see Kamara's comments in the video above.

He says one of the strange questions he was asked by NFL teams was, 'what is your drink of choice?'

His response?

"Water."

The combine runs through Monday and the NFL Draft begins on April 27.

