The Lady Vols' quest for a 19tth SEC Championship trophy ended in a disappointing loss on Friday.

The No. 5 seed Lady Vols (19-10, 10-6 SEC) fell to the No. 12 seed Alabama (18-12, 5-11 SEC) in the second round of the SEC Tournament.

The final score was 72-64.

Alabama had a huge second half, while the Lady Vols struggled. Tennessee's Diamond DeShields fouled out in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee was able to get within two in the final moments of the game, but Alabama pulled away as the seconds ticked down.

This story will be updated.

