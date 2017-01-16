Lady Vols play to the moment, upset No. 6 Notre Dame 71-69

Jan 16, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Lady Volunteers guard/forward Jaime Nared (31) makes the game winning shot against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee won 71 to 69. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

KNOXVILLE: - The Lady Vols’ “We back Pat” game against their rival No. 6 Notre Dame on Martin Luther King Jr. day set the stage for a memorable night. A night that was “bigger than us” according to Lady Vols forward Schaquilla Nunn.

Tennessee jumped out to a quick 11-2 lead, but after a timeout called with 7:01 left in the first quarter, they changed pace and the Fighting Irish would lead for most of the night. The Lady Vols were down as much at 15 points in the second-half.

Notre Dame had a 10-point lead heading into the final quarter, but point by point the Lady Vols chipped away at their deficit. Redshirt junior guard Diamond DeShields played a big role in their comeback with 5 rebounds, 6 points, and an assist in the fourth quarter.

“Our whole game plan was to disrupt,” said DeShields. “It was just like a jubilating feeling when the clock hit :00 to say that we won and did it as a team.”

The game was tied at 69 points with 10.3 seconds left to play when junior Jamie Nared drained a jumper to give the Lady Vols the lead and win the game.

“The story of our season has been what Tennessee team will come out tonight. I think tonight just showed we’re mentally tough despite our record,” said Nared.

The Lady Vols beat Notre Dame for the first time since 2011, making a special night, a memorable one.

“We talked about her spirit, her resilience and her fight,” head coach Holly Warlick said about the program's former legendary coach Pat Summitt. “To win tonight on this day is a blessing.”

