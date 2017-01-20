Larry Scott excited, prepared to be Vols offensive coordinator

Larry Scott was promoted from tight ends coach to offensive coordinator at Tennessee on January 20, 2017. (Photo: WBIR)

Larry Scott was in the airport in Charlotte when he found out he was promoted to offensive coordinator at Tennessee.

He says he won't ever forget it.

"My phone starts ringing and buzzing and I'm also looking at the monitor, seeing that my flight's going to be delayed about an hour," Scott said.

Back in Knoxville after being on the road recruiting, Scott met with the media before preparing for a big recruiting weekend for the Vols.

“You spend all your career working hard, being diligent, trying to be out in front of everything, cutting edge, learning as much as you can everywhere you go, taking every experience as a learning opportunity so that one day these type of opportunities present themselves," Scott said.

"I’m super excited, my family’s excited. We’ve adjusted super well to Knoxville, they’re happy to be here.”

Scott was an offensive lineman in college at South Florida and he's coached running backs, tight ends and the offensive line as an assistant, but he's never been an offensive coordinator at the college level.

He's not concerned and says he's always been involved with play calling and game planning.

"We come into work everyday, we sit in there as a collaborative staff and we talk ball," Scott said.

"Sometimes that’s where some of the best football is developed is just a football conversation amongst guys that are football coaches. You draw on all of those experiences and all of those conversations and you fall back on them as your foundation that will continue to be sturdy and strong for you as you continue to grow and propel yourself into the future."

Scott sat directly next to offensive coordinator Mike DeBord in the booth in 2016 and was directly involved in making adjustments and tweaks during the game.

Tennessee's new quarterbacks coach, Mike Canales, has 23 years of experience as an offensive coordinator. He's not worried about Scott being a first-time play caller in the SEC.

"Regardless of if its your first time calling plays or its the 20th time you’ve called plays in your career, bottom line is you're in a room with four to five guys, you’re creating a plan and you’re going to call plays on certain situations and whatnot," Canales said.

"Everyone’s going to have their own little flavor to it but you’ve been in that room and if something were to happen, you hand the paper to the next guy and he’s going to call it pretty much the same way because you’ve put yourself in those situations through the week."

"He’ll do a great job."





Clemson co-offensive coordinators Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott had no previous offensive coordinator experience before being promoted to their positions from within the coaching staff. The Tigers just won a national championship and scored 35 points on Alabama's defense.

David Cutcliffe, Peyton Manning's offensive coordinator at Tennessee, had no prior experience in that role when Phillip Fulmer promoted him to the position in 1993.

Scott was Tennessee's tight ends coach and special teams coordinator in 2016 and worked at Miami and South Florida as an assistant prior to that, with the exception of a six-game stint as Miami's interim head coach to end the 2015 season.

Newly hired defensive backs coach Charlton Warren will assume special teams coordinator duties. Tennessee hasn't decided yet if Scott will continue to work with the tight ends or if that duty will go to someone else.

(© 2017 WBIR)