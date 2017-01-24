After several near upsets, Vols topple first ranked foe of 2017

Jan 24, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) and guard Jordan Bone (0) celebrate after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats 82-80 at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bryan Lynn, Bryan Lynn)

Who knows where the Tennessee Volunteers would stand in critics' minds if they had held on to the North Carolina Tar Heels, or avoided a late collapse to Ole Miss, or held off the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Tennessee could be flirting with a Top 25 spot, right there with Kansas State, who they'll play Saturday in the Big 12/SEC challenge.

The Vols (11-9, 4-4 SEC) could just as easily be 6-2 in conference play in late January, here in Rick Barnes' second season as head coach. But they're not 6-2 in the SEC, they're not 14-6, and their record right now is an accurate reflection of where they are as a team.

Still, the "Baby Vols" finally got over the hump late Tuesday night, knocking off No. 4 Kentucky (17-3, 7-1 SEC) 82-80. An upset has been long overdue, after collapsing late to UNC in the Dean Dome, sinking against Gonzaga, and two frustrating conference losses they can't take back.

Just ask fifth-year senior Lew Evans, who just Friday was lamenting the Vols' inconsistency.

"I think, for us, it was playing 40 minutes," Evans said of Tuesday's upset. "We would have lapses in the games that we played earlier against South Carolina, Gonzaga, and those top-ranked teams, where we’d go away for four or five minutes. They’d go on a run, and we couldn’t come back from it.

"So I think tonight we just played a full 40 minutes, and we played as team," Evans said. "We knew what we had to do to win."

Coach Rick Barnes said as much in his postgame news conference as well. Barnes said his team can play with anybody, but has lost focus against lower ranked teams. With youth comes inconsistency.

"I don’t like to talk about being young because I think there are a lot of teams in the country that are young." Barnes said. "They’ve worked hard for us. They have. I hope they love this feeling because this is where we want to move our program.

"If you ask me right now what I think, I’d like to think that they’ll come back and get ready against an outstanding team here Saturday against Kansas State," Barnes said.

Robert Hubbs III, who scored 25 points Tuesday, said the team almost lost composure when Kentucky would go on late scoring runs in the game.

"Lew and I were telling the guys to calm down because the game is never over and you have to play until the clock hits zero," Hubbs said.

Hubbs said he'll enjoy the memory of beating the Wildcats in his home arena during his senior year.

"They are a good rival," Hubbs said. "They are a good team every year so I think the future of Tennessee is on the rise. Five or 10 years I won’t be here, but this just shows how great we can be.”

