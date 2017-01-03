Arkansas 82, Vols 78 highlights

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
RAW: Gatlinburg sky lift assessing damage after wildfires
-
Homegrown: Kelsea Ballerini
-
Tips to avoid the holiday gains
-
Joel Silverberg remembers Jeff Jacoby
-
Maintaining Your Weight During the Holidays
-
Getting ready for round two of Cyber Monday
-
Family loses home while supporting Sevier County victims
-
Arrowmont school feeds those in need
-
TBI investigates shooting in Monroe County
-
First responders lose home
More Stories
-
Online sales grow as brick and mortar stores try to keep upJan. 3, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
-
Employees without jobs after wildfires hope for help…Jan. 3, 2017, 7:11 p.m.
-
Morristown Hamblen Humane Society facing tough…Jan. 3, 2017, 11:58 p.m.