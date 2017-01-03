Detrick Mostella's missed layup with 11 seconds left vs. Arkanasas

With the Vols trailing by three with less than 20 seconds left, Detrick Mostella drove to the bucket and missed a layup. Mostella finished with 16 points and one assist in the Vols loss to Arkansas.

WBIR 10:48 PM. EST January 03, 2017

