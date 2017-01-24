FINAL: Vols 82, UK 80

Jan 24, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Edrice Adebayo (3) dribbles the ball as Tennessee Volunteers forward Grant Williams (2) defends in the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bryan Lynn, Bryan Lynn)

Tennessee hosted No. 4-ranked Kentucky late Tuesday evening, with a 9 p.m. tip off at Thompson-Boling Arena.

And Tennessee pulled off the upset in front of an announced 19,349 fans.

While Kentucky was heavily favored to win the game, an off-night for the boys in blue turned into a neck-and-neck battle in the first 20 minutes of play.

UK appeared to have the upper hand early, starting the game on an 8-2 run. Robert Hubbs III had the only field goal for the Vols in the first three minutes of play.

But a Jordan Bowden three-pointer started an 18-15 run that saw the Vols never trail for five-plus minutes.

Lew Evans sent roars through Thompson-Boling Arena with a three-pointer that gave the Vols a 28-25 lead with under six minutes remaining in the half.

Robert Hubbs III led UT with 15 points during the first half, while Admiral Schofield contributed a solid eight off the bench. Grant Williams tallied all three of Tennessee’s blocks.

Kentucky’s Malik Monk led the visiting team’s charge in the first half with 14 points.

The Vols opened the second half on an 11-6 run.

The teams had a pair of minor injuries, with Grant Williams and Derek Willis both suffering lower body injuries that stopped play in the middle of the second half. Williams led the Vols with four assists as deep as eight minutes into the second half, and finished with the lead as well.* Williams returned to the game several minutes later.

Admiral Schofield hit a three that would help extend Tennessee’s lead to 57-46, bringing his tally to 13 points off the bench. Schofield would finish with 15* points.

When momentum started swinging UK’s way with around eight minutes left in regulation, Williams induced a turnover and laid the ball up for Knoxville native Jordan Bowden, who converted on the layup to make it a 64-57 Tennessee lead with 7:15 on the clock.

Poor offensive possessions from Tennessee and Kentucky’s free-throw shooting kept Big Blue in the game, with the score nearly knotted up at 68-66 Tennessee with 3:24 to go in regulation.

Lew Evans gave the Vols a jolt with a soft field goal, and on the ensuing possession, a UK turnover led to another Robert Hubbs dunk, making it 73-66 with 2:40 left.

Hubbs led the Vols in scoring with 25 points, while Monk ended up Kentucky’s leading scorer with 25 points.

