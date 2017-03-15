Tennessee Volunteers head coach Cuonzo Martin during practice for the midwest regional of the 2014 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports)

Former Tennessee basketball head coach Cuonzo Martin has resigned as head coach at California, the school announced Wednesday.

Martin told Director of Athletics Mike Williams he will accept a position at another school.

Martin has been offered Missouri's head job, according to an ESPN report.

ESPN's Jeff Goodman later tweeted that Martin and Missouri are finalizing a seven-year deal.





Cuonzo Martin is in final stages of a 7-year deal with Missouri, source told ESPN. Expected to be done sometime... https://t.co/IjrMmTSOCf — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 15, 2017

Cuonzo's Golden Bears were bounced from the first round of the NIT Tuesday night after being upset at home by Cal State Bakersfield.

Martin coached the Vols for three seasons, leading them to a Sweet Sixteen appearance in the 2014 NCAA Tournament before leaving for Cal. Three players from that team have played in the NBA.

He has taken the Golden Bears to the NCAA tournament once in three seasons.

An East St. Louis, Illinois native, Martin was also a rumored candidate for the Illinois head coaching job.

Missouri recently fired head coach Kim Anderson after three-straight last place finishes in the SEC.

