govols247: Undersized Williams comes up big in Vols' win at ETSU

Tennessee freshman forward Grant Williams (Photo: Tennessee athletics, UTSports.com) (Photo: Custom)

Grant Williams looks like a big kid when he’s in a room full or normal-sized human beings, but Tennessee’s freshman forward doesn’t look so big on a court full of NCAA Division I basketball players.

The Charlotte native stands just 6-foot-5, which is hardly unusual for a frontcourt player at this level but definitely puts him on the lower end of the totem pole.

Rick Barnes and his Tennessee staff loved Williams as a prospect, though, and for many understandable reasons. Williams is a really nice kid, a really smart kid — he chose Tennessee over half of the Ivy league — and a kid whose best basketball is ahead of him because being a bit out of shape at the high school level masked his athleticism.

