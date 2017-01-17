govols247: Vols hoops turning into road warriors

Jan 14, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Lamonte Turner (1) reacts with teammate Volunteers guard Jordan Bone (0) after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Brown, Jim Brown)

Exactly one year and one day ago, the Tennessee basketball team went to Starkville, Miss., and more or less went wire to wire in an 80-75 win at Mississippi State.

That was the Vols’ lone win on the road last season. They were 1-11 in true road games, and their only win was a close win over a team that finished with a 14-17 record.

Fast forward one season, and this Tennessee basketball team heads into tonight’s game at Ole Miss with a 3-2 record on the road, and the two losses have come in close losses at seventh-ranked North Carolina and 24th-ranked Florida. And the Vols lead for nearly 31 minutes in Chapel Hill and nearly 17 minutes at Gainesville.

