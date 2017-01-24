HALF: Vols 39, UK 34

Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Randy Sartin, Randy Sartin)

Tennessee hosted No. 4-ranked Kentucky late Tuesday evening, with a 9 p.m. tip off at Thompson-Boling Arena.

What some reporters and fans speculated would be a blowout turned into a neck-and-neck battle for the first 20 minutes of scrimmage.

UK appeared to have the upper hand early, starting the game on an 8-2 run. Robert Hubbs III had the only field goal for the Vols in the first three minutes of play.

But a Jordan Bowden three-pointer started an 18-15 run that saw the Vols never trail for five-plus minutes.

Lew Evans sent roars through Thompson-Boling Arena with a three-pointer that gave the Vols a 28-25 lead with under six minutes remaining in the half.

Robert Hubbs III led UT with 15 points during the first half, while Admiral Schofield contributed a solid eight off the bench. Grant Williams tallied all three of Tennessee’s blocks.

Kentucky’s Malik Monk led the visiting team’s charge in the first half with 14 points.

Kentucky turned over the ball six times in the first half, compared to Tennessee's four. Tennessee also out-rebounded the Wildcats.

