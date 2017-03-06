Home attendance dips in Rick Barnes' second season

A general view of the game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Kentucky Wildcats at Thompson-Boling Arena on Jan. 24, 2017. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 82-80. (Photo: Bryan Lynn, USA TODAY Sports)

KNOXVILLE - The average home attendance at University of Tennessee men’s basketball games declined in head coach Rick Barnes’ second season coaching the team.

Tennessee (16-15, 8-10 SEC) had an average home attendance of 13,637 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena for the 2016-2017 season. UT compiled an 11-5 home record this season.

UT has improved from its 15-19 overall record from a season ago. However, the Vols had a 12-4 home record to go along with an average of 14,233 fans at Thompson-Boling Arena last season.

Thompson-Boling Arena has a capacity of 21,678.

Tennessee's last home sellout was against top-ranked Kentucky on Feb. 17, 2015.

The average home attendance for Tennessee men's basketball games has decreased for at least nine consecutive seasons.

UT plays Georgia (18-13, 9-9 SEC) at 1 p.m. ET Thursday in the second round of the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

