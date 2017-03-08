How can the Vols stop J.J. Frazier in the SEC Tournament?
Tennessee takes on Georgia in the SEC tournament Thursday at 1 p.m. easter. J.J. Frazier scored 29 points in the Bulldogs one-point at Thompson-Boling Arena in February. How can Tennessee contain him this time around?
WBIR 1:46 PM. EST March 08, 2017
